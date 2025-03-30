Fantasy Basketball
Bismack Biyombo headshot

Bismack Biyombo News: Doesn't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 9:39am

Biyombo didn't play in Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Celtics.

For the second time in five games, Biyombo didn't see any playing time despite being healthy. Jeremy Sochan started at center in Biyombo's place Saturday. Biyombo could be back in the rotation during Sunday's game against the Magic, as he hasn't missed two consecutive contests since moving into the Spurs' rotation in late February. Over the last 21 games, Biyombo has recorded 18 starts, averaging 5.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 18.6 minutes per contest.

