Bismack Biyombo News: Fails to find traction in loss
Biyombo accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 19 minutes during Friday's 127-109 loss to the Kings.
Biyombo was unable to take advantage of Domantas Sabonis' (hamstring), as Jonas Valanciunas did a capable job of holding down the interior. Biyombo has been the best alternative at center despite some volatile results since the All-Star break. He's posted three double-doubles since joining the first unit but has fallen woefully short of the milestone in most of his appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now