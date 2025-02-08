Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bismack Biyombo headshot

Bismack Biyombo News: Gets 10-day deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 8:28am

Biyombo agreed to a 10-day contract with the Spurs on Saturday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

After moving Zach Collins ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Spurs will replenish depth in the frontcourt with the addition of Biyombo. The 32-year-old made 40 appearances between the Grizzlies and Thunder last season, averaging 4.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.8 minutes per contest.

Bismack Biyombo
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now