Bismack Biyombo News: Inks deal with San Antonio
The Spurs signed Biyombo to a 10-day contract Saturday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Biyombo averaged 4.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.8 minutes across 40 appearances for the Grizzlies and Thunder in 2023-24. After the Spurs traded away Zach Collins, Biyombo will now have the opportunity to compete for backup center minutes behind Victor Wembanyama.
