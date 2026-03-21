Bismack Biyombo headshot

Bismack Biyombo News: Rare appearance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Biyombo had four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound in four minutes during Saturday's 134-119 victory over Indiana.

Biyombo touched the floor for just the second time in the past seven games, albeit for four minutes during garbage time. At this point in his career, Biyombo would need a miracle to have any chance of putting up fantasy value. Even those in deeper formats can safely ignore him.

Bismack Biyombo
San Antonio Spurs
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