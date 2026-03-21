Bismack Biyombo News: Rare appearance Saturday
Biyombo had four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound in four minutes during Saturday's 134-119 victory over Indiana.
Biyombo touched the floor for just the second time in the past seven games, albeit for four minutes during garbage time. At this point in his career, Biyombo would need a miracle to have any chance of putting up fantasy value. Even those in deeper formats can safely ignore him.
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