Bismack Biyombo News: Receives starting nod Sunday

Biyombo will start in Sunday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran center will return to the starting five after receiving a DNP due to a coach's decision in Friday's win over the 76ers. He'll push Jeremy Sochan to the second unit. Over his last five outings (four starts), Biyombo has averaged 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per contest.