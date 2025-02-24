Bismack Biyombo News: Strong showing in loss

Biyombo closed with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-96 loss to New Orleans.

After two lackluster efforts as the Spurs' new starting center in which he didn't play more than 16 minutes, Biyombo got a full workload Sunday and responded with his first double-double since Nov. 12, 2023, and his highest combined block and steal total since Dec. 23, 2022. With Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) lost for the season, the 32-year-old Biyombo appears to be San Antonio's best option in the middle, and he's still capable of making an impact at the rim -- he averaged 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes over 30 contests last season for the Grizzlies.