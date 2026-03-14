Blaise Threatt News: Out for personal reasons
Threatt was not involved in Friday's 123-121 G League loss to the Stockton Kings because of a personal matter.
Threatt missed his first chance to make his Skyforce debut after playing six games for the Grand Rapids Gold earlier in the G League campaign. He's unlikely to see meaningful action with four games left to play in the regular season, but he'll aim to become a backup option behind Dennis Smith if he makes a quick return.
Blaise Threatt
Free Agent
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