Blaise Threatt headshot

Blaise Threatt News: Out for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Threatt was not involved in Friday's 123-121 G League loss to the Stockton Kings because of a personal matter.

Threatt missed his first chance to make his Skyforce debut after playing six games for the Grand Rapids Gold earlier in the G League campaign. He's unlikely to see meaningful action with four games left to play in the regular season, but he'll aim to become a backup option behind Dennis Smith if he makes a quick return.

Blaise Threatt
 Free Agent
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