Blaise Threatt News: Returns to action against Capitanes

Threatt (personal) recorded two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds across four minutes in Friday's 131-89 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Threatt rejoined his new team in time for Friday's matchup but found few opportunities to produce in a short performance off the bench. He didn't play a big role during a previous stint with the Grand Rapids Gold either, so he's still unlikely to take a lot of minutes away from Dennis Smith in the short term.