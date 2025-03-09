Fantasy Basketball
Blake Hinson headshot

Blake Hinson News: Average outing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Hinson registered 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist during 27 minutes in Sunday's 118-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Hinson was efficient against Mexico City, although his production didn't reach the high levels of his previous appearances. The forward has been a consistent starter since February, generating double-digit scoring totals in all of his last 13 matches played.

Blake Hinson
 Free Agent
