Blake Hinson News: Average outing in G League

Hinson registered 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist during 27 minutes in Sunday's 118-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Hinson was efficient against Mexico City, although his production didn't reach the high levels of his previous appearances. The forward has been a consistent starter since February, generating double-digit scoring totals in all of his last 13 matches played.