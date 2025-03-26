Fantasy Basketball
Blake Hinson

Blake Hinson News: Drains five triples in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 5:22pm

Hinson totaled 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes Tuesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 134-130 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Hinson was one of three Warrior players to score at least 21 points in Tuesday's loss. He's connected on at least four triples over his last 10 G League outings and has shot 43.0 percent from beyond the arc over that span.

Blake Hinson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
