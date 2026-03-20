Blake Hinson News: Drains four threes Thursday

Hinson closed with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 128-96 win over Milwaukee.

The rookie tied his career high in made three-pointers in his 10th NBA game, a mark he first set March 9 against the Warriors. Hinson has spotted in and out of the lineup as the Jazz try to avoid exhausting all the appearances allowed by his two-way contract, but he's been productive from long distance when on the court, averaging 9.6 points, 2.5 triples, 2.4 boards and 0.8 assists in 20.2 minutes while shooting 48.1 percent from beyond the arc. He'll be eligible to play in six of the Jazz's remaining 12 contests, so fantasy managers looking to stream him for a given game will want to confirm his status prior to the contest tipping off.