Blake Hinson News: Drains go-aead three for the win

Hinson finished Monday's 119-116 win over the Warriors with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes.

Hinson was a three-point dynamo in the win, with his last three-pointer sealing the upset win. The Pittsburgh product has only played eight games for the parent club, so his two-way contract will probably allow him to stick around until the end of the season. He's posted adequate numbers off the bench, averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists with the Jazz.