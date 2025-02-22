Blake Hinson News: Drops 32 points in G League

Hinson compiled 32 points (11-23 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 39 minutes Friday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 113-103 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Hinson wasn't the most efficient from three-point range Friday, but he connected on six of his seven two-point attempts to lead both teams in scoring. Over his last five G League outings, Hinson has averaged 26.8 points on 51.5 percent shooting (including 44.2 percent from three on 10.4 3PA/G), 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals over 35.7 minutes per game.