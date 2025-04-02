Blake Hinson News: Extends double-digit scoring streak

Hinson turned in 24 points (8-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals loss to the Valley Suns.

Hinson nailed a game-high five three-pointers in Tuesday's first-round tilt, wrapping up his campaign on a 27-game streak with double figures in scoring. Through 51 contests (23 starts) across 2024-25, including the postseason, the undrafted rookie averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes.