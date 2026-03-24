Blake Hinson News: Inactive again Monday

Hinson (two-way) was inactive Monday in the Jazz's 143-127 loss to the Raptors.

Utah listed seven players out with injuries Monday, but Hinson remained inactive for a second straight contest while the Jazz looked to manage his availability over the rest of the season. Due to the timing of his signing a two-way contract, Hinson will be eligible to play in only five of the Utah's remaining 10 contests. When he suits up, Hinson will likely be featured in the rotation; he's averaging 9.6 points, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.4 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game over his 10 appearances with Utah.