Blake Hinson News: Leads Santa Cruz in win

Hinson posted 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Hinson led the G League Warriors in points and rebounds Tuesday, marking his third double-double on the season. Additionally, the 25-year-old has now logged 12 outings with at least 20 points in 45 G League appearances this season.