Blake Hinson News: Near double-double off bench

Hinson posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 loss to the Valley Suns.

Hinson came off the bench but finished second on the team in scoring and two boards shy of a double-double. The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh figures to be a key piece of Santa Cruz's bench this season.