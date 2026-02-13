Blake Hinson headshot

Blake Hinson News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Hinson recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 25 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Hinson, who was recently signed to a two-way contract, put together an impressive shift in the frontcourt for Utah. Player development will be a focus down the stretch, and with Jaren Jackson (knee) likely done for the season, Hinson may get more opportunities.

Blake Hinson
Utah Jazz
