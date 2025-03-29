Blake Hinson News: Pops for 44 points

Hinson collected 44 points (16-21 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 25 minutes during Friday's 150-105 win over the Rip City Remix.

Hinson contributed heavily in the scoring column, leading his club in points despite logging only 25 minutes of action. He was nearly unstoppable from beyond the arc, where he poured in 30 of his 44 points. Hinson is averaging 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 33 regular-season appearances.