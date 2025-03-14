Blake Hinson News: Pours in 37 points Wednesday

Hinson posted 37 points (13-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 145-111 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Hinson led the G League Warriors with a game-high 37 points, marking his fourth 30-plus-point performance on the season. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 26.7 minutes per contest in 42 G League outings.