Blake Hinson News: Retreating to bench Monday

Hinson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Denver.

After making his first career start Saturday, Hinson will shift back to a reserve role Monday with Utah rolling out a starting five of Keyonte George, Elijah Harkless, Ace Bailey, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski. Hinson has appeared in four games this season, averaging 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in 18.8 minutes per contest.