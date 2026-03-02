Blake Hinson headshot

Blake Hinson News: Retreating to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Hinson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Denver.

After making his first career start Saturday, Hinson will shift back to a reserve role Monday with Utah rolling out a starting five of Keyonte George, Elijah Harkless, Ace Bailey, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski. Hinson has appeared in four games this season, averaging 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in 18.8 minutes per contest.

Blake Hinson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now