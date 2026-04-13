Blake Hinson News: Scores 10 points in finale

Hinson logged 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers.

Hinson, who was on a two-way contract, played a hefty role down the stretch with the Jazz shutting so many players down. He ended up with 14 total NBA appearances, posting averages of 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 20.4 minutes per contest.