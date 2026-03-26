Blake Hinson News: Scores season-high 21 points

Hinson contributed 21 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist and one block over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.

The 21 points were a season high for Hinson, who might continue to have his appearances limited to preserve his two-way eligibility. Hinson has appeared in just three of Utah's lasts seven contests, making him an unreliable streaming option in fantasy leagues.