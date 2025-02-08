Blake Hinson News: Sinks seven threes in G League

Hinson posted 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Hinson finished with season highs in points, made field goals and made three-pointers, as he scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season. He also grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds, marking his first double-double.