Blake Hinson headshot

Blake Hinson News: Sinks seven threes in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Hinson posted 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Hinson finished with season highs in points, made field goals and made three-pointers, as he scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season. He also grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds, marking his first double-double.

Blake Hinson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
