Blake Hinson News: Sitting out Wednesday

Hinson (two-way) is listed out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Hinson had played 16 minutes off the bench in the Jazz's most recent game Sunday in a 116-111 loss to the Kings, but Utah will opt to hold him out Wednesday with the team getting Ace Bailey (concussion) and John Konchar (calf) back in action. Due to the terms of his two-way contract, Hinson will be eligible to suit up in seven of the Jazz's remaining 13 games after Wednesday.