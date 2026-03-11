Blake Hinson News: Stars in G League win

Hinson put up 36 points (14-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 42 minutes Tuesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 134-125 win over the Texas Legends.

Hinson has been a regular in the Utah rotation of late, but while the Jazz were off Tuesday, the two-way player joined the G League club to get in some extra run. Making his first G League appearance since Feb. 7 in what was his first appearance for the Stars after he had previously been playing for the Rip City Remix, Hinson came through with his ninth 30-plus-point performance of the season. The 26-year-old forward has now logged 70 minutes between the NBA and G League squad over the past two days and is eligible to play in just eight games for Utah for the rest of the season due to the terms of his contract, so while he's likely to rejoin the Jazz for Wednesday's home game against the Knicks, he could be inactive for that contest.