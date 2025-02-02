Blake Hinson News: Struggles with shot in G League

Hinson recorded 19 points (5-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Hinson has scored in double figures in six straight games, but over his last two appearances, he's gone 9-for-40 from the field and 5-for-27 from deep. He's averaging 12.6 points per game but is shooting only 37.8 percent from the field.