Blake Hinson News: Struggles with shot in G League
Hinson recorded 19 points (5-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Hinson has scored in double figures in six straight games, but over his last two appearances, he's gone 9-for-40 from the field and 5-for-27 from deep. He's averaging 12.6 points per game but is shooting only 37.8 percent from the field.
Blake Hinson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now