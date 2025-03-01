Blake Hinson News: Team-high 25 points not enough
Hinson produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 115-109 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Hinson has scored at least 20 points in four straight and five of his last six G League games. On the season, he's averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep.
Blake Hinson
Free Agent
