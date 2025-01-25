Blake Hinson News: Ties season high with 20 points

Hinson tallied 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-13 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 132-127 loss to Stockton.

Hinson tied his season-high scoring output with 20 points off Santa Cruz's bench Friday, also leading the team with six three-pointers. The 25-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 22.7 minutes over 27 games from the G League Warriors' second unit this season.