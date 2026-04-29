Blake Wesley News: Career-low playing time in 2025-26

Wesley produced no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After landing a one-year deal with the Trail Blazers last offseason, Wesley struggled to carve out much of a role in 2025-26. Over 31 regular-season outings, the fourth-year guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in a career-low 11.6 minutes per game. Whether it be with Portland or elsewhere, Wesley figures to serve as backcourt depth again in 2026-27.