Blake Wesley News: Emerges with 10 points off bench

Wesley finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 145-134 loss to Charlotte.

The 2022 first-rounder logged his most minutes since the Dec. 13 win over Portland, and his 10 points were his most since way back on Nov. 26. Although it was rookie first-rounder Stephon Castle who stepped into the starting lineup, it would appear initially that Wesley is also one of the direct beneficiaries of the absence of De'Aaron Fox (finger) for the remainder of 2024-25. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Wesley's role moving ahead.