Blake Wesley News: Logs season-high 13 minutes

Wesley amassed five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 loss to Oklahoma City.

Wesley logged a season-high in minutes, a feat that is not that impressive given his previous high was 12. A portion of his playing time came at the backend of the game, once the result was decided. Even with the Spurs' guard depth a little thin, Wesley has been unable to carve out a meaningful role. Barring a significant shift in their rotations, Wesley is not someone who needs to be considered in standard formats.