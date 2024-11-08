Blake Wesley News: Near double-double off bench

Wesley ended Thursday's 118-105 victory over the Trail Blazers with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

With Jeremy Sochan (thumb), Devin Vassell (foot) and Tre Jones (ankle) sidelined and Malaki Branham (ankle) leaving the contest early, Wesley saw an increased role and made the most of it, recording season highs in points, assists, steals and minutes played. It was only the fourth time Wesley played double-digit minutes this season, and despite the solid performance, he'll likely remain in a limited role. Sochan is expected to miss multiple weeks, but Vassell has been cleared to make his season debut Saturday, while Jones and Branham could be back sooner than later.