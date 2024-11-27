Fantasy Basketball
Blake Wesley News: Notches 11 points

Published on November 27, 2024

Wesley produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over the Jazz.

Wesley saw his largest workload of the season Tuesday and made the most of his minutes. However, the Spurs will be getting Devin Vassell (knee) back in action Wednesday, so Wesley will face an uphill battle for consistent minutes when the Spurs are close to full strength.

