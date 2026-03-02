Blake Wesley News: Notches 12 points in loss
Wesley finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 loss to the Hawks.
Wesley continues to play a modest role off Portland's bench. Over his last five games, he's seeing 11.7 minutes per contest with 6.0 points and 1.8 assists on 47.8 percent shooting from the field. He's miles off the fantasy radar.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Wesley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2635 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12April 12, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 10 - Main SlateApril 10, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5April 5, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2April 2, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Wesley See More