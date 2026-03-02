Blake Wesley headshot

Blake Wesley News: Notches 12 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:01am

Wesley finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 loss to the Hawks.

Wesley continues to play a modest role off Portland's bench. Over his last five games, he's seeing 11.7 minutes per contest with 6.0 points and 1.8 assists on 47.8 percent shooting from the field. He's miles off the fantasy radar.

Blake Wesley
Portland Trail Blazers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Wesley See More
