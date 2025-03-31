Blake Wesley News: Sees 27 minutes

Wesley accumulated five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 148-106 loss to the Warriors.

Wesley has been getting more opportunities with the Spurs, but his fantasy production has left a lot to be desired. Over his last eight games, Wesley has produced averages of 5.9 points, 2.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 20.4 minutes.