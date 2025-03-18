Blake Wesley News: Strong showing off bench

Wesley closed Monday's 125-109 loss to the Lakers with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 22 minutes.

Wesley posted a solid all-around line in the loss, but lines like these have been few and far between -- he was coming off a scoreless outing in 10 minutes against the Pelicans on Saturday. The Spurs are 13th in the Western Conference and De'Aaron Fox (finger) is done for the season, so Wesley could find more opportunities down the stretch.