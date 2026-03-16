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Blake Wesley News: Struggling to find minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Wesley (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

With the Trail Blazers getting healthier in recent weeks, Wesley has found playing time more difficult to come by. He's now failed to see any playing time in two of the last four games and logged just five total garbage-time minutes in the other two contests. However, with Portland listing Vit Krejci (calf) as doubtful and Robert Williams (knee) as questionable for the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday in Brooklyn, Wesley could end up claiming a temporary spot in the rotation if both players end up sitting.

Blake Wesley
Portland Trail Blazers
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