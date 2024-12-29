Fantasy Basketball
Boban Marjanovic News: Finds opportunity in China

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 8:10am

Marjanovic agreed to a contract Sunday with the Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Biljana Kostres of MeridianSport.rs reports.

After becoming a free agent this past summer, Marjanovic ended his nine-year stint in the NBA and signed a deal with Turkish club Fenerbahce. His stay with Fenerbahce was short-lived, however, as he averaged 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 11.3 minutes per contest in 13 outings before the team cut ties with him. Marjanovic quickly found another opportunity in China, but the 36-year-old's time as an NBA player is most likely over.

