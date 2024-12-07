Bobby Planutis News: Scoreless in loss

Planutis finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 115-100 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

After not being part of the rotation to start the season, Planutis has appeared in three straight games for the shorthanded G League Lakers. He's averaging 24.9 minutes per game during that stretch but has failed to make a statistical impact.