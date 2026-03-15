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Bobby Portis Injury: Back on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Portis is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to a back strain.

Portis was sidelined Tuesday against Phoenix due to a back injury, but he's suited up in two straight games, totaling 33 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 53 minutes. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Myles Turner (knee) and Ousmane Dieng (illness) also questionable, Milwaukee's frontcourt could be extremely shorthanded versus Indiana.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
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