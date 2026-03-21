Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Portis (ribs) is a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Suns.

This is a tough blow for a Milwaukee team that already has numerous injuries. With Portis out, the Bucks could lean more on Ousmane Dieng and Taurean Prince.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
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