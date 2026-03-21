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Bobby Portis Injury: Late scratch with rib injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:03am

Portis has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Suns due to left rib costochondritis.

Portis hadn't been included on the Bucks' injury report before surprisingly being ruled out about a half hour prior to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff. With Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Kevin Porter (knee) all sidelined Saturday, the Bucks will have plenty of usage and minutes up for grabs.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
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