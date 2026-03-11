Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Portis (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Portis remains day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against the Suns. If the veteran forward is unable to shake this questionable tag, the Bucks could utilize Kyle Kuzma and Pete Nance a bit more.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
