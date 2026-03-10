Bobby Portis Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Portis (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Portis was a late addition to Tuesday's injury report due to a back contusion, and the injury is severe enough for the veteran big man to sit out of Tuesday's contest. With Jericho Sims (knee) also out, the Bucks will lean more heavily on Kyle Kuzma and Pete Nance to provide depth behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks8 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 2414 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2018 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More