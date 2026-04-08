Bobby Portis Injury: Out again Wednesday
Portis (wrist) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Portis will miss a ninth straight game due to a left wrist sprain. It remains to be seen whether he'll return to the court before the end of the regular season since the Bucks have nothing to play for. With Portis out, Pete Nance and Andre Jackson figure to see more minutes in the frontcourt.
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