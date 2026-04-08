Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:54am

Portis (wrist) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Portis will miss a ninth straight game due to a left wrist sprain. It remains to be seen whether he'll return to the court before the end of the regular season since the Bucks have nothing to play for. With Portis out, Pete Nance and Andre Jackson figure to see more minutes in the frontcourt.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
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