Bobby Portis Injury: Out for Wednesday

Portis (wrist) won't play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.

Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) is also out for Wednesday's game, so Pete Nance, Taurean Prince and Ousmane Dieng will have the opportunity for some extended minutes. For now, Portis should be considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs, which will be the first of a back-to-back set.