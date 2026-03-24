Bobby Portis Injury: Picks up wrist injury
Portis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers with a right wrist sprain.
Portis had just put a rib injury behind him, but he's now dealing with a wrist issue that has him in danger of missing Wednesday's contest. Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) is also questionable, so the Bucks could be a bit thin in the frontcourt if one or both players are unable to go.
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