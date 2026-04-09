Bobby Portis Injury: Remaining out Friday
Portis is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets.
Portis has already missed the last nine games. With only one more chance to suit up after Friday's contest, it is looking like the 31-year-old won't be back on the floor again this season. While Portis remains sidelined, Pete Nance and Jericho Sims could continue to see more work.
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