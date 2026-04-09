Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis Injury: Remaining out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Portis is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets.

Portis has already missed the last nine games. With only one more chance to suit up after Friday's contest, it is looking like the 31-year-old won't be back on the floor again this season. While Portis remains sidelined, Pete Nance and Jericho Sims could continue to see more work.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago